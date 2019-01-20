Weather: Stark County Ends Up on Rain/Snow Line

(WHBC) – Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for the area: until 10 a.m. Sunday for Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties, but until 4 a.m. Monday for Summit and Portage Counties for some additional lake-effect snow.

AccuWeather says you can look for another 1 to 2 inches of snow in Stark County on Sunday.

The big issue today will be blowing snow, with winds gusting to perhaps 35 miles per hour.

Add to that, the colder temperatures.

Stark County was on the rain/snow line throughout the storm, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Underneath that blanket of snow is slush that has become frozen and crunchy during the night, making it especially tough to drive on streets that have not been plowed yet.

Also, those large puddles of water that collected along the curb have frozen, making it especially treacherous driving in the curb lane.

Here in downtown Canton, we got about 7 inches of snow: three inches before the changeover to rain; two inches melted in the rain, with another four inches falling during the night Saturday night.

Tuscarawas and Carroll got more rain than snow.

A report out of New Philadelphia had just one inch on the ground early Sunday morning.

Meantime, Kent in Portage County reported 7 inches early Sunday morning.

There are a number of church service cancellations and other event changes at whbc.com

The Hall of Fame Ice Rink in Canton is closed until further notice due to the weather, according to Canton police.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Snow Emergency: they say roadways in Summit County are hazardous, with blowing and drifting snow.