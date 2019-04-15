What Did People Think of “Game of Thrones”

Since there’s a chance that you may not have seen the first episode of Game of Thrones yet, how about you just hear about what others thought about the first episode.

The Guardian says, “the show is off to a thrilling start.” The Telegraph, says the first episode gave viewers “a sign of the carnage to come.”

Overall, many were pleased with how the first episode turned out and hopefully this doesn’t make you even more upset that you haven’t seen the first episode yet.

What did you think of the first episode of Game of Thrones? Do you think there will be someone at your job that will tell everything about the first episode?