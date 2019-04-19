Young Adults Ditch DIY For This Trend

Need to put up shelves or install a new light fixture? Forget DIY. For the younger generation, a new trend has taken over.

According to a survey by Ronseal of 2,000 of adults aged 23-38, calling in help from dear old dad is the way to go these days.

Only one in five admitted to seeking a professional for various tasks, but a full 45 percent copped to leaning on their fathers, which the company noted makes sense, since the cost is usually free.

Many respondents felt learning DIY skills were only important after moving out of their childhood homes, with four in 10 saying they turn to YouTube for advice.

