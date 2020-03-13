11 Year Old Big Brother Steps in to Take Sister to Father-Daughter Dance When Dad Doesn’t Show Up
7 year old Skylar was excited to go to the father-daughter dance. She told her mom, ‘I want Daddy to take me this year. I want everyone to know I have a daddy’. As the dance drew closer her mother began to worry because Skylar’s dad stopped answering the phone.
Once Skylar’s 11 year old brother, Christian, found out their father wasn’t going to show up he stepped in and said he would take her to the dance because he wanted to show her ‘that a man can keep his word and that she’s really special’. He even wore a suit that matched his sister’s dress.
The evening of the dance Christian and Skylar went to the dance and had a great time!