13 Year Old Girl Scout Learns Heimlich Maneuver and Saves Choking Niece the Next Day
13 year old Lauren was at a girl scout meeting and the program that evening was learning how to do the Heimlich maneuver. Little did Lauren know that skill would save her 4 year old niece the very next day.
Lauren and her mother were watching TV when they heard a strange sound. Lauren jumped up and ran in the kitchen to find her niece choking on a piece of meat. She immediately put into action what she’d learned the night before and within 30 seconds the little girl was breathing normally.
Lauren received the Girl Scout Medal of Honor, which is one of the highest recognitions the girl scouts award.