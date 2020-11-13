2020 Has Been So Awful That YouTube Cancelled Its ‘Rewind’
2020 has been so awful that not even YouTube wants to remember it.
The platform announced Wednesday that it was cancelling its annual year-end ‘Rewind’ video for the first time in a decade. In a statement, YouTube acknowledged that “2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.”
Of course, the ‘Rewind’ isn’t always great even in a good year – the 2018 Rewind video is YouTube’s most disliked video of all time.
How ready are you for 2020 to be over? Do you have high hopes for 2021?