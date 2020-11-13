      Weather Alert

2020 Has Been So Awful That YouTube Cancelled Its ‘Rewind’

Nov 13, 2020 @ 6:43am
youtube

2020 has been so awful that not even YouTube wants to remember it.

The platform announced Wednesday that it was cancelling its annual year-end ‘Rewind’ video for the first time in a decade. In a statement, YouTube acknowledged that “2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.”

Of course, the ‘Rewind’ isn’t always great even in a good year – the 2018 Rewind video is YouTube’s most disliked video of all time.
How ready are you for 2020 to be over? Do you have high hopes for 2021?

