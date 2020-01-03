36 Families Had Their Utility Bills Paid by a Guy Who Once Spent Christmas With No Heat
In the 80’s a man in Florida was having a tough time paying his bills and he spent one of the state’s coldest winters with no heat. That experience has stuck with him and as his life and finances turned around he wanted to help others who were struggling. While he was paying his utility bills recently he noticed that the due date on one of them was 12/26 and that made him remember the cold winter he experienced. He thought others might be worrying about paying their heating bill so he decided to do something about it.
He owns his own company that is doing well so he spent $4,600 to pay off the utility bills of 36 families! Each family received a letter that read, ‘Your past due utility bill has been paid by Gulf Breeze Pools & Spas. You can rest easier this holiday season knowing you have one less bill to pay.’
He says he just wanted people to be less stressed this holiday season. But he is also hoping it might inspire other people and businesses might do random acts of kindness.