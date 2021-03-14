77-Year-Old Substitute Teacher Who Lives In Car Gifted $27,000 Check By Former Student
Substitute teacher Jose Villarruel just turned 77 and was gifted a check for $27,000 by a former student. Jose was a teacher for decades, but after the pandemic began and schools shifted to distanced learning, he had to resign.
Because the money didn’t last, he began living in his car. He said, “In May, I submitted my resignation. I managed to do all of the paperwork, all of the arrangements to get my pension. I got my check, but that check didn’t last long because I had debts already.” One of his formers students recently ran into him, and after seeing how he was living, started a Gofundme page.
After the story went viral, the student was able to raise $27,000 and give it to Jose. He spoke about the gift, saying, “The greatest feeling that I have right now is like an obligation that I need to do a lot for the world and the greatest feeling is I can do it, and I’m going to find a way to do it,” What is the nicest thing you’ve ever done for a teacher?