A Musical About Michael Jackson, Told from the Perspective of his Glove is Coming… And Johnny Depp is Producing It
This is one of the weirdest premises for a movie I have ever heard. Johnny Depp will be producing a new, unauthorized, musical about Michael Jackson. Here’s the twist: the story will be told from his glove. The musical is set to debut ahead of MJ The Musical on Broadway.
This musical… This is gonna be a trip. Think of the crazy, absurd possibilities. You think Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter will star in it as well?