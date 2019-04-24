Airlines Could Start Weighing Passengers At Check-In
By Sarah
|
Apr 24, 2019 @ 7:20 AM
African American man holding boarding pass and passport at airline check-in desk at international airport

Airlines currently use estimates to determine how much fuel will be required for each flight based on the number of men, women, and children on board. They then top off the tank with a little extra, just to be safe.
But all that extra weight causes the plane to burn more, costing the companies and adding to carbon emissions.
Across the pond, the British-based Fuel Matrix is in talks with airlines to weigh passengers before boarding, in an effort to have more exact calculations.
The idea would be to ask passengers to step on a pressure pad scale either at check-in or during security screenings, with the data confidentially transmitted back to the airline.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

All Kohl’s To Accept Amazon Returns Disney’s “Star Wars” Land Is Nearly Done AI Program Predicts Who Will Win “Game Of Thrones” Pizza Hut Has Half Priced Pizzas This Week, Here’s How To Get The Special Code Britney Spears Posts Video to Update Concerned Fans: ‘Don’t Worry, I’ll Be Back Very Soon’ Could Your Kids Sue You For Oversharing Online?
Comments