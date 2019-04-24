All Kohl’s To Accept Amazon Returns

Starting this summer, you can take back those impulse items you really didn’t want from Amazon to your neighborhood Kohl’s.

Some Kohl’s stores already take Amazon returns but starting this July, all locations will be able to ship back your purchase.

You’ll be able to bring eligible Amazon items to Kohl’s without a box or packaging and your account will be credited.

Kohl’s hopes this will lure people into their stores. You bring back something you ordered online and maybe you’ll buy something while you are there.