      Weather Alert

America’s Favorite Super Bowl Snack

Jan 30, 2020 @ 7:41am

Here’s the snack that you can’t forget to have for the big game this Sunday!

TAGS
alcohol america bowl Buffalo chicken Cocktail Dip Favorite Seven Layer Dip snack super Superbowl Wienies
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Boss Has Plenty of Slobbery Kisses to Go Around!
Terms Of Use