‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Stan Lee’s Final Marvel Cameo

For years, we have come to enjoy those random scenes in the MCU when Stan Lee pops up.

When Avengers: Endgame debuts in theaters, it will be the last time Stan Lee makes a Marvel cameo.

Of course the ever secretive MCU would not say when and how Stan would appear on screen.

There was a rumor that he might appear in Spider-Man Far From Home but that appears now to just be a rumor.

It is ironic that Stan Lee’s final cameo would be in ‘Endgame.’