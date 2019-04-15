For years, we have come to enjoy those random scenes in the MCU when Stan Lee pops up.
When Avengers: Endgame debuts in theaters, it will be the last time Stan Lee makes a Marvel cameo.
Of course the ever secretive MCU would not say when and how Stan would appear on screen.
There was a rumor that he might appear in Spider-Man Far From Home but that appears now to just be a rumor.
It is ironic that Stan Lee’s final cameo would be in ‘Endgame.’
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Stan Lee’s Final Marvel Cameo
