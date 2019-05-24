Bank Robbed In Downtown Massillon

(WHBC) – A bank in Massillon was robbed on Friday afternoon.
It happened at the Huntington Bank at 153 Lincoln Way East just before 3 o’clock.
Police said the suspect is a young, slender black male standing about five feet seven and wearing dark clothing.
Police radio traffic said the suspect didn’t show a weapon during the robbery.
He left in an unknown direction.
No one was injured.
The bank is in the same building that houses the Massillon city offices, and is also not far from the police department.