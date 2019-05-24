      Weather Alert

Bank Robbed In Downtown Massillon

May 24, 2019 @ 5:12pm

(WHBC) – A bank in Massillon was robbed on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Huntington Bank at 153 Lincoln Way East just before 3 o’clock.

Police said the suspect is a young, slender black male standing about five feet seven and wearing dark clothing.

Police radio traffic said the suspect didn’t show a weapon during the robbery.

He left in an unknown direction.

No one was injured.

The bank is in the same building that houses the Massillon city offices, and is also not far from the police department.

Massillon Huntington Bank Robbery

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Friday, May 24, 2019

Popular Posts
'Game of Thrones' Edit Gives Us A LOT More Closure
3 days ago
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
3 days ago
Alpha Cares
7 months ago
Things You Should Never Ask A Bride & Groom Before A Wedding
4 days ago
Another Retailer Closing It's Doors
3 days ago