Bath & Body Works’ New 2020 Halloween Collection Is Finally Here
As we all try to figure out what Back To School looks like this year, we know what Back To School really means, right? Time for Halloween! And Bath & Body Works will not disappoint as they are ready with the 2020 Halloween collection.
The collection includes wallflower plugs, candles and foaming hand soap. You will find Vampire Blood Candles which is strawberry, midnight blooming jasmine, dark Transylvania plum with essential oils. You will also find Ghoul Friend hand soap and Hot Cocoa & Scream candle. What is your favorite Bath & Body Works scent?