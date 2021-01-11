Ben & Jerry’s Is Releasing Line of Desserts Safe for Dogs To Eat
As dog lover’s know, dairy is not the safest thing for dogs but dog lovers know if they are eating ice cream and drop a little on the floor, your dog will go for it. Ben and Jerry’s is releasing a safe line of desserts made for dogs.
They are called, Doggie Desserts. The Doggie Treats are made with a sunflower butter base and come in two flavors. Pontch’s Mix is made with peanut butter and Rosie’s Batch is made with pumpkin and mini cookies. Do you think your dog will like this doggie treat?