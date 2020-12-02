      Weather Alert

Best TV Shows Of 2020

Dec 1, 2020 @ 11:09pm


Americans spent more time watching TV this year than any other and it’s due to the pandemic.  There were a lot of new shows to watch and some that were wrapping up for good.

Here is the list of the Best TV Shows of 2020:

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Better Things” – FX

“City So Real” – National Geographic

“The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!” – HBO Max

“Mrs. America” – FX

“Normal People” – Hulu

“Pen 15” – Hulu

“P-Valley” – Starz

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

What do you think of the list? Have you seen any of these shows and/or which is your favorite? What show would you add to the list?

TAGS
2020 best television tv shows woman
