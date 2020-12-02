Americans spent more time watching TV this year than any other and it’s due to the pandemic. There were a lot of new shows to watch and some that were wrapping up for good.
Here is the list of the Best TV Shows of 2020:
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Better Things” – FX
“City So Real” – National Geographic
“The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime
“I May Destroy You” – HBO
“Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!” – HBO Max
“Mrs. America” – FX
“Normal People” – Hulu
“Pen 15” – Hulu
“P-Valley” – Starz
“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX
What do you think of the list? Have you seen any of these shows and/or which is your favorite? What show would you add to the list?