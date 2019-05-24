Bodies Of Water Still Cold For Memorial Day Weekend

(ONN) – Officials have a warning for people heading to a lake for the Memorial Day weekend.
They warn that large bodies of water are still very cold – for instance, Lake Erie is only about 60 degrees – too cold for boaters to take a dive.
If you fall into water colder than 70 degrees you can inhale water from involuntary gasping, hyperventilate, and sometimes get vertigo that can cause you to drown.
Officials say to always wear a life jacket and know your swimming abilities.
Realize that swimming in natural waters such as a lake, river, or pond is different from swimming in a pool.
And safety officials say alcohol and water are a deadly combination.