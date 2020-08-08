      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Channels Her Inner Burrito For Softer Skin?

Aug 8, 2020 @ 10:41am

Next time you’re in need of moisturization, skip the beauty aisle and head to the cooking section. According to Britney Spears, nothing makes her skin feel “smoother than a baby’s a**” like wrapping herself in aluminum foil and cling wrap. The singer’s self-care regiment includes an electrical mat that vibrates your body, neck, back, and legs, as well as honey plus coconut oil and baby oil. Detailing her tip on Instagram, Spears also revealed that she once received a fruit shower at a New York hotel a decade and a half ago. Got any unusual skincare tips to share?

