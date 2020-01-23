      Weather Alert

Captain Marvel Sequel Is Coming! 2022!

Jan 23, 2020 @ 5:27pm

As someone who wasn’t THRILLED about the first one, I hope they up their game with the second!

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Mabel is a Good Girl Who Has the Sweetest Eyes!
Terms Of Use