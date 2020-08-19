Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Give Away $1 Million
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away $1 million via Twitter and Cash App in celebration of women empowerment and also for promoting their new single, WAP.
The announcement reads, Today through 8/20, women who Tweet with #WAPParty and their $Cashtag will have a chance at receiving a portion of the 1M dollars through Cash App. To celebrate and honor the inspirational conversation that’s been happening in response to the song, Meg and Cardi will be giving back to women in a big way, starting today.
Some people are already posting and claiming they have already won money!
Will you enter the contest? Have you won any money yet?