According to her publicist, Broadway legend Carol Channing has died at the age of 97 at her home in California.

Channing rose to fame by playing Dolly Levi in “Hello Dolly” and also won a Tony Award for her performance in 1964.

“It is with extreme heartache, that I have to announce the passing of an original industry Pioneer, Legend, and Icon – Miss Carol Channing,” her publicist Harlan Boll said in a statement.

She got her start on Broadway back in 1949, when she landed a role in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” She was also the first solo artist to appear during a Super Bowl halftime show. That was back in 1970, in front of an audience of around 80,000 people.