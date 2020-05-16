CBS Will Replace This Year’s Tony Awards With A Grease Sing-Along
With cancellations continuing to come in here is one more to add to your list. The Tony Awards will be replaced with a Grease sing-along.
The awards were supposed to air on June 7th, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic will have to take a back seat to John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The Tony Awards honors Broadway shows. The movie will be shown and the lyrics to the songs will be included.
So get ready to sing “Summer Nights,” and “Greased Lightnin'” at the top of your lungs. What classic musical would you love to sing along to?