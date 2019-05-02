Corey Kluber Fractures Pitching Arm
By Kayleigh Kriss
|
May 2, 2019 @ 11:12 AM

He got hit by a line drive in the game against the Marlins last night. They’re calling it a non-displaced fracture of the right ulna. He’ll get examined today and we’ll get more information. But, no matter what, it’s not good. Mike Clevinger is on the 60 day disabled list so he’s not even eligible to come back until June 2nd. So now the Indians are down to 3 regular starters. I’m sure Terry Francona will make an announcement soon, especially because they’re coming back to Cleveland for a 7 day home stand.

