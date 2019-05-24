Coroners Issue Warnings As Overdose Deaths Spike

(WHBC) – Coroners in Ohio are issuing new warnings after recent spikes in drug overdose deaths around the state.
Cuyahoga County’s medical examiner in Cleveland reported on Thursday that there were seven overdose deaths there in just over a 48-hour span.
Officials hadn’t determined the specific drugs, but suspected fentanyl was involved.
The Stark County Coroner’s Office says there were 75 overdose deaths in the county last year.
So far this year there have been 35.
In Cincinnati, Hamilton County’s coroner said seven people died from suspected overdoses last weekend – while north of there, Butler County’s coroner reported four dead last weekend from suspected overdoses.
And in Columbus the Franklin County coroner reported nine apparent overdose deaths in roughly 36 hours from May 14th to May 16th.