      Weather Alert

Couple Finally Catches Man Who Threw Coffee Cups In Their Yard For 3 Years

Apr 19, 2021 @ 3:04pm

Edward and Cheryl Patton of Lake View, NY had a problem – someone kept throwing used coffee cups in their yard.  And it had been going on for nearly three years. Installing a security camera on a tree didn’t help, but finally some neighbors spotted the littering driver in a minivan and got its license plate number.

Turned out the culprit was a 76-year-old man named Larry Pope, who once worked with Cheryl and had a dispute over union issues.  He was charged with harassment and littering – and the Pattons say the coffee cups have stopped. Ever have a long-running feud with a coworker?  What’s the most petty case of revenge you’ve ever seen?

Popular Posts
Waitress Shot at Canton Bob Evans Dies
Sylvester Stallone Fires Back After The Internet Tries To Cancel Him
Starbucks Shared A Caramel Coffee Bomb Recipe That Uses Their At Home Products
Celebrate Earth Day And Win Cool Stuff!
U.S. Calls for a Pause in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine – here’s why