Couple Finally Catches Man Who Threw Coffee Cups In Their Yard For 3 Years
Edward and Cheryl Patton of Lake View, NY had a problem – someone kept throwing used coffee cups in their yard. And it had been going on for nearly three years. Installing a security camera on a tree didn’t help, but finally some neighbors spotted the littering driver in a minivan and got its license plate number.
Turned out the culprit was a 76-year-old man named Larry Pope, who once worked with Cheryl and had a dispute over union issues. He was charged with harassment and littering – and the Pattons say the coffee cups have stopped. Ever have a long-running feud with a coworker? What’s the most petty case of revenge you’ve ever seen?