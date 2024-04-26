Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Dad Calls Out Teens At Trampoline Park…For Being Awesome With His Son

April 26, 2024 12:37PM EDT
A dad is trending on TikTok after he called out two teenagers at a trampoline park in Billings, Montana . . . for being AWESOME with his son.  The teens didn’t know, him but just started bouncing with him and helping him go higher. Even made sure he didn’t fall down!

 

@thebeardedbard You two were the real MVP’s yesterday. You rock. #getairtrampolinepark #billingsmt ♬ Quirky Suspenseful Indie-Comedy(1115050) – Kenji Ueda

 And on his video in the comments, one of the teen’s moms, Malia commented “That’s my son! Makes me so proud…good job Shikai!” 

So sweet!

