Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Get Emotional on “Ellen”
By Sarah Peters
|
Jan 3, 2019 @ 10:32 AM

Ellen DeGeneres is full of surprises. On Thursday’s episode of Ellen, Dax Shepard appeared as a guest. Shepard celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday.
During a segment called Ask Dr. Dax where Shepard took questions from the audience, his wife Kristen Bell popped up. Bell asked, “What would you recommend getting someone very special – like a spouse – for their birthday, or how would you spoil them on their birthday?”
Shepard responded, “I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years, give them two beautiful baby girls, and, you’re good.”
Bell got teary-eyed. She responded back to her husband, “You’re crying too!”
What’s the best birthday present you’ve gotten from your significant other?

