Detroit Youth Choir Delivers in Semi Finals with ‘High Hopes’
The semi finals wrapped up last night on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and one of the standouts of the evening was the Detroit Youth Choir. Their segment started off with the students addressing their director, Mr. White, and how he has made an incredible impact on their lives. The kids were breaking down, Mr. White had tears streaming down his face and so did I as I watched it. I just thought, wow, that man has made SUCH a positive impact on so many lives and not just to teach them how to sing and perform. One young lady talked about how she lost her mom and grandmother at a very young age and never had known her father and how she looked up to Mr. White. A young man talked about he was never able to express his emotions and Mr. White showed him that it was ok to cry. Story after story was told about what Mr. White means to these students. I think it really showed that this is not just a choir. They are a family who supports each other and learns from each other, all led by an incredible man. Then they took the stage and brought the house down with a fantastic version of ‘High Hopes’ by Panic At the Disco. Tonight we’ll find out if they advance to the finals. In my opinion, I really hope they do because they were amazing last night.