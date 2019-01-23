Did Grover on Sesame Street Say the “F” Word?!

People are still up in arms over whether or not Sesame Street character Grover dropped an f-bomb during an episode of the beloved kids’ show and now Jimmy Kimmel has joined the investigation by asking kids what they heard.

Kimmel and his crew went to a farmer’s market to ask kids what they heard and the reactions were mixed.

One kid said, “Don’t worry, I hear it at home.” Other kids had no clue what was going on and heard nothing at all.

The perception is still up in the air and “Grovergate” continues.

Do you think Grover dropped an f-bomb? When is the last time that you watched Sesame Street?