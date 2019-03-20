Disney Completes 21st Century Fox Deal

As of 12:02 a.m. this morning Disney’s family grew as its acquisition of 21st Century Fox became official.

The deal was worth an estimated $71.3 billion dollars and had been in the works since 2017.

“This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us-one that will create significant long-term value for our company and shareholders,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger on the deal.

The deal now puts Fox’s film and TV assets like Alien, Predator, The Simpsons, and other Marvel superheroes, like teh X Men and Deadpool, under the Disney umbrella.

What do you think Disney will do with the Fox assets? Are you excited for the possibilities that could happen from Disney acquiring 21st Century Fox?