Disney Fan Complains of Theme Park “Woke”ness

Apr 26, 2021 @ 12:09am

A possible former Disney fan has some complaints about the company being “woke.”

Longtime Disney devoteee Jonathan VanBoskerck wrote an op-ed about changes being made at Disney theme parks. Disney has recently updated its policies on inclusiveness for theme park employees, including allowing certain tattoos and gender expression.

A conservative, Van Boskerck wrote, “I’m not traveling across the country and paying thousands of dollars to watch someone I do not know express themselves.”

Do you agree that Disney is doing too much to be inclusive? Do you make trips to Disneyland or Disney World?

