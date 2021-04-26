Disney Fan Complains of Theme Park “Woke”ness
A possible former Disney fan has some complaints about the company being “woke.”
Longtime Disney devoteee Jonathan VanBoskerck wrote an op-ed about changes being made at Disney theme parks. Disney has recently updated its policies on inclusiveness for theme park employees, including allowing certain tattoos and gender expression.
A conservative, Van Boskerck wrote, “I’m not traveling across the country and paying thousands of dollars to watch someone I do not know express themselves.”
