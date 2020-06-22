      Weather Alert

Disney Releases “Hamilton” Trailer Which States a PG-13 Rating

Jun 22, 2020 @ 10:34am

If you’ve been trying to get your hands on the coveted “Hamilton ” tickets you’re in luck because the eleven-time Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play is coming to Disney+.  Originally the television adapted play was to hit theaters in 2021, however, due to “the extraordinary challenges facing our world,” said Disney’s Bob Iger, the play will come to Disney+ for all to enjoy.  Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda who gives his take on American fore-father, Anthony Hamilton. A trailer for Hamilton was released on Sunday, June 21st, and can now be seen on the Walt Disney Studios’ YouTube page.

