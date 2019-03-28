Disney Set to Ban Smoking at Theme Parks
By Sarah
|
Mar 28, 2019 @ 10:22 AM

Starting May 1, Disney will ban smoking at its theme parks and will include e-cigs and marijuana for Disneyland patrons.
After May 1, if you’re a smoker you will have to exit the park and go to a designated smoking area beyond security checkpoints.
The smoking restrictions will also be in effect for Disney’s water parks, mini-golf courses, and ESPN Wide World of Sports.
What are your thoughts on the smoking ban at Disney? Do you think the designated areas will help or hurt Disney?

