Starting May 1, Disney will ban smoking at its theme parks and will include e-cigs and marijuana for Disneyland patrons.
After May 1, if you’re a smoker you will have to exit the park and go to a designated smoking area beyond security checkpoints.
The smoking restrictions will also be in effect for Disney’s water parks, mini-golf courses, and ESPN Wide World of Sports.
What are your thoughts on the smoking ban at Disney? Do you think the designated areas will help or hurt Disney?
Disney Set to Ban Smoking at Theme Parks
