Disney Set to Ban Smoking at Theme Parks

Starting May 1, Disney will ban smoking at its theme parks and will include e-cigs and marijuana for Disneyland patrons.

After May 1, if you’re a smoker you will have to exit the park and go to a designated smoking area beyond security checkpoints.

The smoking restrictions will also be in effect for Disney’s water parks, mini-golf courses, and ESPN Wide World of Sports.

What are your thoughts on the smoking ban at Disney? Do you think the designated areas will help or hurt Disney?