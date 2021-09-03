      Weather Alert

Dixie D’Amelio on New Reality Show

Sep 3, 2021 @ 1:59pm

Dixie D’Amelio started by posting a few videos and has quickly turned into a content powerhouse. Her work ethic has been the driving force behind her explosive growth on TikTok and YouTube. It has opened the door for her family’s new reality TV show, her own podcast, several modeling contracts, and now music.

In Spout’s 25th episode, Dixie spouts off on performing, some of her famous friends, the most challenging part of having cameras following you, her high school experience, getting ‘shipped’ by her fans, and more!

