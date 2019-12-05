Elementary School Suspends Homework for December, Instead They Have Students Do Acts of Kindness
For the 3rd year in a row an elementary school in Ireland has decided not to give their students any homework for the entire month of December. Instead, they have the students perform acts of kindness in their families and communities.
The students have really embraced this idea! Some of them have volunteered to visit older people in nursing homes, some have pledged to play with classmates they normally don’t interact with at school. One class donated dog treats to animals in shelters so they would feel loved.
The school tried this for the first time in 2017 and it was such a big hit they continued it. Students, parents and teachers have all embraced the idea. In fact, it’s become so successful that other schools in Ireland are planning to try it.