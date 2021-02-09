Facebook Reveals Plans to Remove More False COVID Claims
Facebook is cleaning house again. The social media site on Monday revealed plans to remove even more misleading claims about the coronavirus and its vaccines.
Company officials say they’re going to target pages, groups and accounts that claim the coronavirus is man-made and vaccines are toxic.
Although Facebook initially removed false claims in December, new phony reports have surfaced on the site in recent weeks.
Have you learned anything from Facebook that you later found out was incorrect?