Fireworks Set To Shine At Canal Park This Saturday Night
The Akron RubberDucks may not have been doing much work on the field this season but Canal Park is set to see fans this weekend. The ‘Fourth on The Field’ will again take place this year, while factoring in social distancing guidelines to help fight against the spread of coronavirus.
Ticket sales will be limited to the event to ensure enough spacing between attendees can be maintained. The display will occur immediately after an outdoor screening of ‘Frozen 2’.
For tickets and info, click here