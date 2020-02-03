Florida Brewery Who Puts Pictures of Adoptable Dogs on Beer Cans Helps Reunite Owner with Dog Who Had Been Missing for 3 Years
Motorworks Brewery in Florida wanted to help get dogs adopted so they teamed with a local shelter and put pictures of dogs up for adoption on their beer cans. They thought it would help bring attention to dogs looking for homes. These are limited-edition beers and proceeds from the sales of the beer will go to help build a new animal shelter. But what they didn’t think would happen is that they helped someone find their long lost dog.
A woman in Minnesota was online and saw the beer cans. She noticed one of the dogs featured looked a lot like the dog she had that had gotten lost 3 years ago. After they had lost Hazel they eventually moved to Minnesota and thought they’d never see her again. When the dog was brought into the shelter they had scanned her for a microchip and she had one, but the information online was outdated and they couldn’t track down the owner. When the woman recognized Hazel she called the shelter and gave them all her information which matched the microchip.
Now Hazel is heading to Minnesota and will be reunited with her family!