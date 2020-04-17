Florida Universities Announce Virtual Graduation Ceremonies
In an educational first, two Florida universities have announced plans to hold virtual commencement ceremonies for their graduating students. Florida State University will stream its graduation festivities at May 2nd on its website, Facebook and YouTube, officials announced Thursday. The ceremony will be re-aired in its entirety that same evening on Comcast cable, according to the university. Florida A&M University has also unveiled plans for a virtual commencement ceremony set for May 9th. Graduates who want to be included need to submit headshots and a message so they can be included in a slideshow honoring the graduating class, university officials say. The school says the event will “include all elements of the traditional ceremony.”