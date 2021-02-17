Fortnite Hosting a Short Film Festival
The folks at Fortnite have come up with another way to get your kids’ attention by announcing a short film festival. Short Nite, will feature animated short films, but won’t feature some favorites that your children may be used to.
The festival will play on the Party Royale screen and will include 30 animated short films from around the world. If your kid has virtual classes to study for don’t worry, the festival will run continuously for 24 hours after it premieres at 2:00 p.m. on February 21.
Do you understand Fortnite? Have you ever tried to play Fortnite with your kids?