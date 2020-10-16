      Weather Alert

Google Can Now Find A Song If You Hum Or Whistle It

Oct 16, 2020 @ 11:43am

We’ve all been there – you can’t remember the name or the lyrics to a song, but you can hum a few bars. Well, now Google has your back.
On Friday, Google announced its new ‘hum to search’ feature, where users can hum, whistle, or sing a melody and Google will try find the song for you.
After 10-15 seconds, Google’s AI will search for the most likely candidates and display song titles, artist information, and even music videos.
Are you the kind of person who can never remember song lyrics? How often would you use an app like this?

