Hate When Your Foods Touch Each Other? This Could Help

Some people really hate when their foods touch each other. So much so, there are 13 pages of food separators for sale on Amazon. But according to Delish, one stands above them all.

Called the Food Cubby, this food-safe silicone half moon shaped divider keeps each portion on its correct position on the plate, using a suction cup design to also “keep runny food from spreading.”

Nearly 70 reviews exist, mostly 5-stars, for the “kid invented” product, which is dishwasher safe and comes in a pack of two.

Of course, the Food Cubby isn’t just for picky eaters. The description says it’s “Good for special needs, elderly, vision impaired, and occupational therapy needs” as well.