We’ll always have the memes of the Starbucks cup appearing on Game of Thrones, but you won’t see it on HBO anymore. After the mistake of having a current coffee cup in the GoT episode, the mistake has been digitally edited out.

The shot has been removed from HBO Go and HBO Now. You still might see the cup on Hulu and Amazon Prime. HBO admitted the mistake on Monday after fans from all over pointed it out during Sunday night’s airing of GoT.