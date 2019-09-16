Homeless Man Reunited with Beloved Dog
Anthony is an artist who is homeless in Memphis, Tennessee. His best friend is Bobo, his dog. Even though Anthony may not have enough to eat, he makes sure Bobo has enough. One morning recently Anthony woke up and Bobo was gone. He and his friends posted signs all over the city. Bobo ended up walking into an animal shelter and one of the employees who had seen the signs immediately recognized him and was able to get a hold of one of Anthony’s friends. Their reunion was caught on video and it’s obvious how much they love each other!