How To Order Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino Off The Starbucks Secret Menu
For those looking for a new Insta-worthy treat, try ordering Totallythebomb’s latest Starbucks “secret menu” dessert as a drink. Known for creating wild concoctions using the coffee chain’s existing supplies, the site has come up with a Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino. Of course, you can’t ask for it by name. Instead, get a grande Strawberry Frappuccino with graham crackers on the bottom of the cup. Add a scoop of dried strawberries and one pump of hazelnut, then have it blended. Top with whip and more strawberries, then snap that pic. As always, you’re putting the barista through the wringer, so hold off if the store is packed and make sure to tip well.