      Weather Alert

How To Order Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino Off The Starbucks Secret Menu

Aug 8, 2020 @ 10:18am

For those looking for a new Insta-worthy treat, try ordering Totallythebomb’s latest Starbucks “secret menu” dessert as a drink. Known for creating wild concoctions using the coffee chain’s existing supplies, the site has come up with a Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino. Of course, you can’t ask for it by name. Instead, get a grande Strawberry Frappuccino with graham crackers on the bottom of the cup. Add a scoop of dried strawberries and one pump of hazelnut, then have it blended. Top with whip and more strawberries, then snap that pic. As always, you’re putting the barista through the wringer, so hold off if the store is packed and make sure to tip well.

 

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use