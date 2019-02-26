“How to Train Your Dragon” Is on Fire at the Box Office

The DreamWorks film How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World was released this past weekend and received their best debut ever by making $55.5 million in its opening weekend.

Before the movie’s release, the movie got rave reviews and cost $129 million to make.

The Hidden World is said to be the last installment in the franchise and if you count the international earnings, the film has made a total of $216.9 million through Sunday.

Have you seen the latest How To Train Your Dragon film? Which of the movies has been your favorite? Do you think this will really be the last film in the franchise?