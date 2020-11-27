In The First Look, Live Action Clifford The Big Red Dog Also Big Red Stuff Of Nightmares
The big red dog that everyone loves is back! The trailer for ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ was released Wednesday.
Users on social media have not been kind regarding the dog in the trailer, saying the CGI is terrible and that it looks like someone painted a dog red.
The same studio that designed ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ created this design. The movie is a live-action adaption and is expected to be in theaters in 2021.
Have you seen the trailer yet? What do you think of the dog in the trailer, scary or cute?