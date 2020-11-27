      Weather Alert

In The First Look, Live Action Clifford The Big Red Dog Also Big Red Stuff Of Nightmares

Nov 26, 2020 @ 9:16pm

The big red dog that everyone loves is back! The trailer for ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ was released Wednesday.

Users on social media have not been kind regarding the dog in the trailer, saying the CGI is terrible and that it looks like someone painted a dog red.

The same studio that designed ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ created this design.  The movie is a live-action adaption and is expected to be in theaters in 2021.

Have you seen the trailer yet? What do you think of the dog in the trailer, scary or cute?

Popular Posts
multiple pizzas on display
Pizza Shop Worker's Lie Sends 1.7 Million Into Lockdown
Starbucks Holiday Cup
Walmart Is Selling Starbucks Cup Ornaments That Are Filled With Hot Chocolate
Stark Sheriff’s Take on Curfew Order: Nothing Really Changing
The Office Cast
Netflix Saying Goodbye to ‘The Office’
Alliance Police Pull Young Woman from Submerged Car in River