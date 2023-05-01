Jackie Kennedy now has an exhibit in Canton and Mix 94.1 had the chance to be there for the Beyond Camelot: The Life and Legacy of Jackie Kennedy Onassis opening. Located at the First Ladies Library and Museum in Downtown Canton, the Jackie Kennedy exhibit features dresses, memorabilia, and personal items from the iconic First Lady, all coming from the collection of Monte Durham. Known from Say Yes To The Dress, Durham has been collecting Jackie Kennedy items since the 1970s and is loaning the entirety of his collection the the First Ladies Library, which will be displaying it from now until 2024.

Jackie Kennedy is consistently rated as one of America’s favorite First Ladies and the impact she made on the world of fashion is well documented. From their marriage to the assassination of President Kennedy, Jackie was constantly in the eye of the public and mindful about her decisions in what she wore, how she interacted with the press and public and was always protective of her family.

Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress is considered one of the most iconic of all time and a replica of it, along with 5 genuine articles are on display at the Jackie Kennedy Exhibit in Canton.