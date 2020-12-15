      Weather Alert

Jackson Estate Wins ‘Leaving Neverland’ Appeal

Dec 14, 2020 @ 11:14pm
Michael Jackson

Monday, the estate for the late Michael Jackson won an appeal in the legal battle over the HBO documentary Finding Neverland.  In the documentary, Jackson was accused of sexually abusing two young boys, and as a result of the accusations, the Jackson estate sued for $100 million.

According to the judges that heard the case, an arbitrator will decide if the lawsuit is “frivolous.”

HBO didn’t want to go to arbitration and may appeal the ruling.

Did you catch Leaving Neverland?

